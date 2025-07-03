A café in the south of the island is asking customers to be kind and patient with staff, reminding diners that everything is made fresh to order – ‘Costa and Marks and Spencer we aren’t.’

Whistlestop Coffee Shop, based at Port Erin Railway Station, posted a message to its social media followers this week, asking for understanding as new staff undergo training and food waits are sometimes unavoidable.

In the post, the team explained they are doing their best with the facilities available and that there can be a wait for food, especially during busy periods.

‘We still have staff training going on – there is never the right time to do it,’ they added.

They also asked customers not to complain about wait times, saying: ‘A wait is a wait. Complaining won’t make it cook any quicker.’

The café, which serves a range of breakfasts, sandwiches, cakes and drinks to locals and visiting steam railway passengers, is well known for its friendly service and hearty food.

The post concluded with a simple request from Team Whistlestop: to be patient.

The message has received support online, with many regular customers praising the café’s food and the efforts of its staff.

One commenter said: ‘Always lovely service, even when it’s busy – worth the wait every time.’

Another added: ‘Training new staff is hard – good on you for being honest and doing things properly.’