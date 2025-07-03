A café in the south of the island is asking customers to be kind and patient with staff, reminding diners that everything is made fresh to order – ‘Costa and Marks and Spencer we aren’t.’
In the post, the team explained they are doing their best with the facilities available and that there can be a wait for food, especially during busy periods.
‘We still have staff training going on – there is never the right time to do it,’ they added.
They also asked customers not to complain about wait times, saying: ‘A wait is a wait. Complaining won’t make it cook any quicker.’
The café, which serves a range of breakfasts, sandwiches, cakes and drinks to locals and visiting steam railway passengers, is well known for its friendly service and hearty food.
The post concluded with a simple request from Team Whistlestop: to be patient.
The message has received support online, with many regular customers praising the café’s food and the efforts of its staff.
One commenter said: ‘Always lovely service, even when it’s busy – worth the wait every time.’
Another added: ‘Training new staff is hard – good on you for being honest and doing things properly.’