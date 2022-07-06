A fun day out for all in St John’s

Thousands gathered to watch the traditional Tynwald Day proceedings in St John’s on Tuesday.

The procession was led by the Onchan Silver Band, followed by pupils from the island’s high schools carrying banners.

The band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland led the Guard of Honour, before the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer arrived to fanfare.

A flypast, a staple sight on Tynwald Day, had all revellers looking to the skies shortly after 10.30am.

Lining the path to Tynwald Hill were members of the Scouts, Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance.

The church service this year saw Paul Costain, winner of the Cleveland Medal at this year’s Guild, sing ‘I vow to thee, my country’, accompanied on the organ by Gareth Moore.

Following the church service, the Lieutenant Governor took his place behind the Sword Bearer to be led up the path as the Crown’s official representative.

This year was the first outing for Andrew Cunningham as the official Tynwald Day Sword Bearer, after Bernadette William’s retirement from the role last year.

Petitioners were as always called forward to present their petitions, and this year eight people took the opportunity to do so.

Agin there were no political protests this year, signalling a further break from what has typically become the norm.

For those attending Tynwald Day celebrations in St John’s less interested in the political goings-on of our island, there was plenty on offer.

Across the road at the Culture Vannin offices, there was an exhibition of their new stamp collection.

The set of six stamps were designed by Jay Cover in commemoration of Culture Vannin’s 40th anniversary.

The permanent Lego model of Tynwald hill on display as always was a draw to those who ventured into the Culture Vannin offices.

Alongside the ceremony, on the fair field behind the grand stand, well over 100 different stall holders and exhibitors could be found, providing something for everyone.

The Manx Bat Group, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch, the Family History Society and the Isle of Man Women’s Institute were among them.

Attendees were spoilt for choice in terms of food, with a whole host of food trucks on offer to browse.

Further down the hill, in the arboretum, was the One World Global Village, which proved a huge draw for young families.

On the stage there were performances from Clash Vooar, a Chinese dragon dance, a karate demonstration, harp performances and the Global Folk Collective.

There was also a performer from Ukraine.

The colours of the Ukrainian flag were seen incorporated into many outfits on the day, with those attending the Tynwald Day ceremony showing solidarity with the war torn country.

Up in the TywnaldFest marquee, there were performances by the Onchan Silver Band, Gena’s Dance Academy – who performed a showcase of the musical ‘Matilda’ – Clash Vooar and Kipperceili, who showcased their ceili dancing.

There was also a craft workshop with Sue Quilliam, face painting and joyful henna.

Over at Cooil y Ree, there was a Viking Village to explore, inviting people to experience what life was like in ancient times.