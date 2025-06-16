The 60th anniversary of the Isle of Man Arts Council has been marked during a special ceremony at Government House.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer were hosts for the occasion, welcoming more than 100 guests into their home and gardens for a ‘memorable evening of reflection and celebration’.
As well as current and former members of the Arts Council, the event also invited a number of people whose work has been supported by the council throughout the years.
This ranged from musicians, dancers and actors, to visual artists, writers, filmmakers and photographers.
A spokesperson from Government House added: ‘On a gloriously sunny evening, we were delighted to welcome representatives from the various creative communities around the island who have benefitted from the continuing support of the Arts Council.
‘Many of the guests had never visited Government House before, so as artists, they were particularly interested in learning about the many artworks and architecture of such a splendid building.’
During the evening, Sir John Lorimer welcomed the guests with a short speech before handing over to the chair of the Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK.
Mrs Maltby paid tribute to those who, over the years, have laid the foundations for those currently receiving support from the organisation.
Speaking after the event, she said: ‘It was a privilege to celebrate 60 years of the Isle of Man Arts Council in the company of so many talented individuals who make up our island’s creative scene.
‘From those who laid the foundations decades ago to the artists shaping our future, this evening was about honouring their contributions and recognising the vital role the arts continue to play in our community.
‘Seeing so many past and present applicants, council members, and collaborators gathered together reminds us of the power creativity has to unite, inspire and enrich lives.’