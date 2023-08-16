With the seas set to be flat clam, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch says today is a good day to spot marine life.
The charity asks people to let it know about sightings as it helps with monitoring Manx waters.
On Tuesday it said: ‘If there are dolphins, whales or porpoises about they should be spotted tomorrow. There is no specific location or time of day. You just need to head to a good viewpoint, be patient and look out for diving birds or disturbance on the water. Please let us know if you see anything.
‘Happy spotting! Visitor Centre will be closed as we will be out surveying.’
The charity has had an issue with its website today, but do try and submit any sightings or message it at message the page or email the details/videos to [email protected].