A decommissioned red telephone box in the south of the island could soon be given a new lease of life, and Arbory and Rushen Commissioners is asking locals to help make it happen.
The local authority is considering adopting the disused kiosk at Colby Bridge through Manx Telecom’s ‘Adopt a Kiosk’ scheme, which enables communities to repurpose phone boxes that are no longer in use.
Several former phone boxes across the island have already been turned into valuable community assets, with only a few still in use.
Some now house life-saving defibrillators in conjunction with the Craig Heartstrong Foundation, while others, like the one off Albany Road in Peel, have been transformed into ‘help yourself’ mini libraries.
Manx Telecom has previously indicated its willingness to retain non-profitable payphones if a local council or authority was prepared to finance its annual upkeep.
Other than the phone box at Derbyhaven and Cregneash, both of which received sponsorship for an undisclosed amount back in 2014, the ’Adopt a Public Call Box’ scheme has received only limited success.
In a post shared on social media, the Commissioners said: ‘When is a phone box not a phone box? When it is a community asset!’
They are now calling on parishioners to come forward with suggestions and offer support in turning the structure into something new, potentially a community-run tourist information point and public library.
‘This represents a low-cost enhancement to parish amenities,’ they said.
‘To do this, we need your ideas, help to maintain and paint the box, and volunteers to stock the facility and keep it tidy, clean and purposeful.’
The Commissioners added that it’s a great opportunity for local groups such as the WI, Brownies, or schools to get involved, but that individuals of all ages are welcome too.
Those with ideas or an interest in volunteering can message the commissioners directly via social media or email [email protected].