The annual World Championship Viking Longboat Races return to Peel this Saturday (June 28).
More than 600 participants and 62 different teams are set to take to the western waters in large Viking-style boats at 12pm.
Ten-person crews work together pulling 11-foot oars in a 400-metre sprint race around Peel harbour.
The event is usually well-attended, with spectators lining up to watch the unique races which have been running since 1963.
Jimmy Lee, one of the organisers of the event, said: ‘The Viking Longboat Races started initially with four crews in the longboats for the Viking Festival vying to be first to the beach and start the invasion.
‘Then in 1963, they started holding the longboat races as a separate event. Since then, we think that only one year has been missed. We held the 60th anniversary of the start of the races last year.
‘We average roughly 70 teams per year, with the maximum number of teams to take part in a single event being 92 in the 1990s.
‘The original boats had 20 in a crew, but the boats that we are using presently, which were built in the island in the mid 1980s, are crewed by 10 rowers.’
The races are split into three categories: men’s, women’s and mixed.
There are also prizes on offer for a range of different categories such as ‘newcomers’, ‘best young farmers team’, ‘veterans team’, ‘Peel team’, ‘fancy dress team’ and the ‘slowest team’.
Jimmy added: ‘The course is a sprint for the top teams and a struggle for the lower teams. As some top teams say, its three minutes of all out rowing, whereas the slower teams may take anywhere between five to ten minutes. However, they are doing it for fun and enjoyment - or so they say!’
A spokesperson from the event added: ‘The event sponsors IFGL have been a long-term constant for the Viking Longboat Races.
‘Through their sponsorship for over 20 years, more than £60,000 has been donated to local charities. Each team are asked to nominate a local charity, then their chosen charity will receive £600 if they finish first, £350 if they finish second and £250 for third place.
‘Nigel Rawlinson, our chairman, would like to thank IFGL for its continued support and everyone who helps make the event a success.’
The event will also see road closures in Peel throughout Saturday around the area of Weather Glass Corner and The Tongue.
There will be no other stalls or events taking place as part of the day, with race organisers recommending spectators visit the number of local pubs and food vendors in the town.
‘There are plenty of popular local food outlets in Peel for any visitors to get fed and watered,’ Jimmy said.
‘Plus, the public houses are there for those who wish to participate in a beer, with most serving snacks and food.
‘We advise people to travel by public transport, as parking is at a premium in Peel.’