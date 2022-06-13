A haunting ghostly poem is finally set free

Described as an evening to ignite your senses, this weekend will the release and performance of an epic poem, written by one of the island’s most well-known performance poets.

Hosted by Penny Productions, award-winning poet and published writer Jackie Morrey Grace will give the second performance of her lengthy and gripping epic piece, ‘Asila’s Song’ at the Erin Arts Centre tonight (Friday) from 8pm.

The poem, a dark and gothic tale of love, loss and a vengeful spirit, will be given its full airing during the performance, along with readings from fellow Penny Production performance poets and well-known Manx writers, Georgia Lisette and Kim Kneen and a host of Manx bards, including current Manx Bard, Owen Atkinson, and previous Bards, Annie Kissack and Stacey Astill.

There will also be poems from Bill Strutt and Maire Stephens and haunting folk songs from a capella folk singer, Simon Smart.

Asila’s Song was originally performed in 2019 during an open air concert at the amphitheatre on Douglas Head.

The poem is about the ghost of a woman who was drowned and whose body remains at the bottom of the sea.

‘It was inspired by haunting tales and dark secrets taken from the island’s dramatic eastern coastline, and is, in essence, a ghost story,’ said Jackie.

‘In it the main proponent, a ghost, seeks to exact bloodthirsty and wicked revenge on her ex lover who, in one way or another, has driven her to her tragic and untimely end.

‘However, our ghost is hindered in her efforts by her own haunting – her angel, Asila, who calls to her constantly to forgive her ex so she can safely return to her bones.

‘These rest at the bottom of the sea. The outcome of the story rests on our ghost’s discovery of a broken mirror, which serves as a metaphor for her shattered sense of self. In it, she finds her reflection to be identical to her angel, Asila.

‘For the story to end she must therefore interpret what this means and how to piece herself together again.’

The evening will also see the official launch of the book version of ‘Asila’s Song’, Jackie’s second published work, following on from 2018’s ‘On Ravensdale Hill’.

‘Initially, Asila’s Song was written as a theatrical performance piece rather than to read,’ said Jackie.

‘However, as my performance style does tend to be a little high velocity, and I’m also a huge fan of intricate rhymes and ever-changing rhythms, I found people were always asking to buy the words!

‘I also have a huge, but haphazardly organised body of work – a lot of which only exists in my memory.

‘It therefore made sense to begin to see how this translated to formal print and Asila’s Song and On Ravensdale Hill felt a good place to start.

‘Turning these stories into books has been a fantastic experience.’

The evening will also see the premier of a short play, ‘Mesmer’, also written and performed by Jackie, based on the famed ‘Manx Magi’, Dr Alexander Cannon.

Tickets for the evening are priced £10, or £2 for under 18s, available from erinartscentre.com