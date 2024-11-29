Dr Alex Allinson, MHK for Ramsey and the driving force behind the Isle of Man's Assisted Dying Bill, has welcomed the ‘historic decision’ by UK MPs to back draft legislation for assisted dying in England and Wales.
The vote in the UK Parliament today (Friday), which passed with a majority of 55 (330 to 275), marks a significant step towards legalising the practice for terminally ill adults expected to die within six months.
Dr Allinson, who has championed the Isle of Man's efforts to introduce assisted dying, said the UK vote reflects the broader public desire for end-of-life choice.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man, he commented: ‘This historic moment demonstrates the ability and integrity of our democratic systems to reflet the aspirations and wishes of our constituents.
‘Across the British Isles there has been overwhelming public support to back changes in the law to allow for greater end of life choice, autonomy and dignity.’
He added: ‘In the Isle of Man the Assisted Dying Bill was approved by MHKs in July and is now being debated by the Legislative Council. Similar progress is now being taken by MPs in Westminster with significant support across political parties.’
The Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill has already advanced further than any previous legislation of its kind in the British Isles.
In October, the Legislative Council, the government’s upper house, voted 7–1 in favour of the Bill's Principles Stage, which examines the broader subject of the law.
The Bill, introduced by Dr Allinson, MHK for Ramsey and a GP, proposes that lawful assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents, subject to strict safeguards and alongside high-quality end-of-life care.
Following the House of Keys' approval in July (16–8), the legislation is now undergoing the Clauses Stage by Legislative Council, where amendments and finer details are scrutinised.
If it continues to progress, the Bill could receive Royal Assent as early as 2025, paving the way for implementation by 2027.
The legislation aims to give terminally ill individuals autonomy to end their suffering on their own terms while ensuring high-quality end-of-life care remains available.
The debate over assisted dying remains contentious, with strong opinions on both sides of the argument.
On the Isle of Man, Legislative Council member Paul Craine voted against the Bill during its Principles Stage, reflecting concerns voiced by some residents and religious groups.
The UK vote adds momentum to the conversation.
However, the draft legislation there faces months of debate and potential amendments in both the Commons and Lords before it could become law.