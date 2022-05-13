A magical night of art and reflection at the cathedral

Visitors gathered at Peel Cathedral this weekend to see the historic sacred space in a new light.

The event was part of the Cathedrals at Night campaign, which saw cathedrals across the UK and beyond open their doors after hours to welcome in visitors for free.

From Derby Cathedral to St David’s in Wales, visitors were treated to a range of heritage and spiritual events including music, art, tours by torchlight, family friendly events, prayer stations, and lots and lots of candles.

The idea is to allow participants to explore the building and gardens, and to reflect in quietness throughout the evening.

Peel Cathedral marked the occasion on Saturday (May 14) with various activities.

There was food and drink on offer, including baked potatoes with various fillings.

There were activities for children, and a talk by astronomer Howard Parkin.

Two short services were held – a service of light with the choristers, and a service of compline at.

Dynamic music and light performances by Cameron Skidmore wowed the crowd at various points throughout the evening and both the Manx Bard and Manx Youth Bard performed poems written especially for the occasion. Attendees were invited to bring their own poems, or one they appreciated on the theme of light and darkness.