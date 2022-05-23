A new fund to help support tomorrow’s film makers

The Isle of Man Arts Council promotes the island’s cultural identity and encourages enjoyment and participation in the arts, offering grants, sponsorship and help to a wide variety of individuals, schools, groups and venues across the community.

The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the opening of a new Short Film Fund, which will provide funding of up to £15,000 per project.

The aim of the fund is to increase the quality of short films produced in the island whilst attracting experienced, professional filmmakers with a commitment to using the local community as cast and crew on funded projects.

Film projects from across the British Isles can apply for support if their film is to be shot exclusively in the Isle of Man, showcasing the island as a location and also developing knowledge, skills and understanding of the local filmmaking community.

Successful applications will also favour diversity, sustainability and Manx culture to align with the Isle of Man Arts Council’s strategic objectives.

The Short Film Fund is being chaired by island-based professional actor and film maker Jeremy Theobold, who is also a member of the Arts Council.

Jeremy is an awarded film actor and producer most notable for his collaborations with Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.

As lead actor and co-producer of Nolan’s cult debut feature Following, Jeremy has turned micro-budget features into award-winning films with worldwide theatrical distribution and DVD release, and now online streaming with his latest production, Convergence, on Amazon Prime.

Jeremy has spoken at Solent University, the SAE Institute and the Southampton Film Festival on filmmaking, working with Nolan and his roles in Batman Begins and Tenet.

Jeremy moved to the Isle of Man in 2016 and has worked with Dark Avenue Film, starring their short film ‘The Lost Wife’, and also with DAM Productions and students from York University on short films, and written, produced and co-directed films for the charity, Visit Laxey Valley.

Jeremy also works as a producer for the global media production company, Great Guns.”

‘I am delighted that the Arts Council is now able to support short film production on the Isle of Man to a far greater financial level than previously,’ said Jeremy.

‘This will allow bigger and more professional productions to be funded for Manx filmmakers and those coming from the wider British islands, advertising the island as the great location for film it’s always been, whilst also benefitting local creatives with more productions to help develop experience and skills without having to work for free.’

First applications for the short film fund can be made via the Isle of Man Arts Council website and will close on Friday, June 24, with successful funding recipients being informed after the council meeting on Friday, July 8.

Applications can also be made to all future Isle of Man Arts Council funding rounds.