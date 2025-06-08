A section of the Mountain Road between Lheaney Road in Ramsey and the Bungalow will remain closed overnight and for most of Monday, June 9, due to damage caused by a fire.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said the road surface was affected by the incident and now requires replacement.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Mountain Road cannot be accessed between Ramsey and the Bungalow. It is a closed road.’
Repair work is being carried out by DOI teams. No estimate has yet been given for when the route will reopen.