A group of painters are set to hold their own exhibition of artwork at the Hodgson Loom art gallery in Laxey later this month.
The ‘Thursday Painters’ club is a ‘light-hearted’ group of artists who meet every Thursday morning at Momma Moon's Art Studio in Peel.
The group’s work is now set to feature in a special exhibition called ‘Soul Expressions’, thanks to a collaboration with well-known curator Julia Ashby Smyth.
The Thursday Painters is primarily ran by Laura Espinosa Moon, who offers ‘gentle guidance and encouragement’ to others but makes time for her own work too.
Talking about the group, Laura said: ‘We are an eclectic and a little bit eccentric group who like to get creative.
‘We also enjoy warm and friendly conversation, tasty scones and a decent cuppa while we’re at it!
‘It is a healthy mix of all levels and abilities, who learn and support each other together.’
Momma Moon’s Art Studio in Peel has been running for more than five years, with the artists involved having a wide range of works they are set to display at the new exhibition.
Laura’s own recent work includes explorations of remote cottages, semi-abstract seascapes, and a new series of four abstract paintings themed around the four seasons.
Fellow artist Ali Foster is known for her ethereal and dreamlike paintings, though her practice spans a wide range of subjects and styles. She works from a studio at Grenaby alongside Jo Lewy, a well-established ceramic artist.
Kathy Craig specializes in large, vibrant murals and has several on public display around the Island. She also produces a collection of monochrome works titled ‘Mindful Manx Sketches’.
Judith Booth has been a regular participant at the studio for approximately five years, and is now particularly recognised for her paintings of gardens and floral subjects.
Syl Richard focuses on the Manx landscape, primarily using watercolours, while Delia Chamberlain works with oil paints, combining traditional and contemporary approaches in her landscape pieces.
Cheryl Shimmin and Lynn Haywood both concentrate on depictions of animals and landscapes, Emma Healy creates expressive abstract works characterized by dynamic composition and energetic brushwork, while Ali Marie Duff incorporates spiritual themes in her ‘mystical’ practice.
‘Planning the exhibition has been in the pipeline for more than a year,’ Laura said.
‘Collaborating with the fabulous artist and curator Julia Ashby Smyth at the Hodgson Loom Gallery has been a joy, and we can't wait to see it all come together.
‘Rather than having a specific theme, the work will showcase all the painting styles and movements studied at Momma Moon's Art Studio over the years - from still-life, world art, impressionism and more.
‘It is sure to be a incredibly diverse and fabulous explosion of colour.’
A preview of the exhibition will take place at the Hodgson Loom Gallery in Laxey on Sunday, June 22 at 2pm.
Everyone is invited to the preview to ‘enjoy nibbles and a drink’, and it will run until 4pm.
The exhibition will then run from Tuesday, June 24 until Saturday, August 9, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.