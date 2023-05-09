Braddan Commissioners is planning to build an inclusive playground at new community centre, the Roundhouse, after receiving funding from the Manx Lottery Trust.
A grant of £50,000 has been awarded to the Commissioners, which will fund the installation of a playground for children aged four to 12 years old.
The Roundhouse community centre will be a multi-purpose space where families and friends can meet, eat and exercise. It is due to open in the autumn.
There are plans for a variety of activities to be offered at the centre for both residents and visitors with the hope of improving the quality of life and wellbeing of individuals.
Considered a major part of the new facility, parts of the playground have been specifically designed to allow children of all physical and cognitive abilities to use and enjoy.
Colin Whiteway, clerk of Braddan Parish Commissioners, said: ‘The new community centre is an exciting project and one that has been in the pipeline for more than ten years, so it’s wonderful to see it all coming together!
‘Its purpose is to provide a space for everyone to enjoy and improve their health and fitness and the addition of a children’s playground is a vital part of that for younger generations.
‘Thank you to the Manx Lottery Trust for enabling us to purchase the playground equipment, which will encourage the younger members of our community to be active.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘The new Braddan community centre will be a hugely beneficial asset to Braddan and the whole island, and we look forward to seeing the build and eventual launch of the playground, which we hope will provide enjoyment to young people for years to come.’