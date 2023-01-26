This year’s Seed Swap & Plant Share will take place on Saturday, April 22.
Hosted by Lovely Greens and the Laxey and Douglas Allotments, this is the 12th running of the most popular vegetable gardening event on the Isle of Man, which sees hundreds of seed packets and plants shared among the attendees.
This year, the Seed Swap has a new venue.
Tanya Anderson from Lovely Greens said: ‘Last year’s Seed Swap was much bigger than we had imagined and, to accommodate more tables, more seeds, and more lovely gardeners, we have moved the event to the Laxey Working Men’s Institute.
‘It’s on New Road and just a few doors down from the Laxey Coop. There’s parking down Church Hill, Captain’s Hill, and various places around Laxey.
‘Bring your extra or unwanted seeds, seedlings, and plants, and organise them into the areas provided.
‘Afterward, take what you need from the same areas. No bartering or bantering with others is required.
‘If you take more than you brought,or don’t have anything to share, we recommend leaving a small donation.’
The Seed Swap is an event that supports local gardeners and the Laxey and Douglas allotments.
There are donation tubs provided and there will also be a garden-themed raffle.
Tanya said: ‘It is on from 2-4pm and there is an entrance fee of £1 but children go free. Please support the event by purchasing tickets and/or bringing new gardening items as prizes.
‘Used gardening books in good condition, tools, and other items can also be brought to the event to give away. It’s a great excuse to clean out the garden shed.’
There will also be a few garden-related stalls at the event.