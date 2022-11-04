A new weekly report on respiratory illnesses
Friday 4th November 2022 1:39 pm
The report will highlight the rates of respiratory illnesses such as influenza, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) using data collected by public health employees.
The data used will include the number of respiratory illnesses recorded at GPs or the Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS), flu and Covid-19 vaccination statistics and global surveillance data.
Public health staff will update the report every Friday.
The government stopped publishing Covid statistics during the summer.