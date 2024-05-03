The museum, at the top of Crellins Hill in Douglas, is open 362 days a year and welcomes more than 65,000 visitors through its doors each year.
And the successful applicant will end up taking over a space which already has a solid reputation.
The Bay Room Cafe currently has a four out of five rating on customer review website Tripadvisor with the majority of reviews on the venue rating it as ‘excellent.’
MNH says the cafe is an important part of the museum’s strategy aimed at enhancing visitors’ experience at the site.
And the organisation is now looking for interested parties to come forward and submit a proposal for the cafe.
According to the brief issued by MNH, it wants to hear from ‘passionate individuals and/or teams’ that can put together a ‘simple but creative menu of exceptional quality’.
That menu should be made up of a variety of light refreshments that could be served throughout the day.
MNH says the menu could include ‘cake, sandwiches and light lunch options together with hot and cold drinks.’
However, all menu items would need to promote locally sourced ingredients and be served with ‘consistently high standards of food and customer service’.
The Bay Room Cafe currently boasts 27 covers but potentially more.
And according to MNH, the business, individual or group picked to run the cafe could land other deals with the heritage organasitation.
The Manx Museum host a number of events at its Lecture Theatre and iMuseum - from networking events to product launches.
And the successful operator could end up catering these events.
They could also end up extending the cafe’s catering services to other heritage sites on the Isle of Man, according to MNH.
When the same opportunity was advertised in March last year, Steve Blackford, head of properties at MNH told Media Isle of Man that the cafe was an ‘outstanding opportunity’ for a business to take on.
He added: ‘The cafe provides crucial commercial income to support our charity’s broader work in preserving, protecting and promoting the Isle of Man’s natural and cultural heritage.’
Interested parties are encouraged to contact Estates Office Manager, Jane Knowles, for an information pack on 01624 648021 or [email protected].