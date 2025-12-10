The festive season is set to continue into Douglas as The Opul Centre (formerly Tower House) prepares to host the highly anticipated Douglas Christmas Market this weekend.
Taking place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14, the event promises two days of Christmas cheer, family-friendly activities and community spirit.
Visitors can look forward to an array of fantastic market stalls showcasing local crafts, unique gifts, festive treats, and seasonal surprises. Whether you’re finishing your Christmas shopping or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, the market offers something for everyone.
Adding to the excitement, The Opul Centre will host two special free workshops over the weekend.
On Saturday, families can get creative at the Wood ‘N’ Craft Workshop, running from 11am until 2pm. This hands-on session gives children and adults alike the chance to make their own festive crafts and enjoy a fun, artistic experience.
The Sunday will allow curiosity and creativity to meet at the Fun Science Isle of Man Workshop, which is also free to attend and running from 11am to 2pm.
This engaging activity encourages young scientists to explore, experiment, and discover in a playful learning environment, perfect for sparking excitement during the Christmas season.
As an extra festive treat, some of the cast from this year’s Cinderella pantomime at the Gaiety will be making a special appearance on Sunday.
Visitors will have the chance to meet the performers, snap photos, and enjoy an added touch of theatrical magic.
Douglas City Centre Management extends its thanks to the team at OPUL Solutions for allowing them to use The Opul Centre.
