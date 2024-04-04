A series of talks are set to take place in the island on the subject of the D-Day landings ahead of its 80th anniversary on June 6.
Titled ‘Legacy of Liberation’ and organised by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), businesses, schools and other community organisations across the island have been invited to participate.
The dates and times of these talks will be organised between the CWGC and those who wish to participate.
A spokesperson from the CWGC said: ‘The CWGC operates in more than 150 countries and territories, maintaining memorials and gravesites with the utmost care and dedication to ensure that the sacrifices of the Commonwealth forces will never be forgotten.
‘The talks will focus on honouring the legacies of those who didn’t return from the Second World War and how we commemorate them and their legacy.
‘They are also dedicated to learning more about the heritage of the Isle of Man and the sacrifices of those who served during this pivotal moment in history.
‘This includes learning about the stories of individuals such as Thomas Quayle, who died during the Normandy invasions and is now commemorated at Douglas Borough Cemetery.
‘These talks will be delivered by CWGC representatives who are committed to preserving the memory of the fallen heroes commemorated across war graves and memorials worldwide.’
The different talks include ‘an introduction to the history and ongoing work of the CWGC’, ‘the horticulture of the CWGC’ and the ‘CWGC’s war records and archives’.
Local groups interested in booking a talk are encouraged to contact the CWGC as soon as possible to secure their place.
For booking and further inquiries, you can email [email protected] or book directly online at https://www.cwgc.org/our-work/outreach/speakers-programme/cwgc-talks/