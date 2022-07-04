A summer of free concerts

The Blue Train Big band perform at the Villa Marina Arcade

Brass and big band music will be heard throughout the summer months on Douglas promenade, thanks to a season of free concerts.

The summer season of concerts has been organised by the Isle of Man Arts Council and takes place at the Villa Marina Arcade through July,August and September, with evening concerts taking place on Tuesday and Thursday, from 7.30pm, along with Sunday afternoon shows, from 2.30pm.

The series of July gets underway tonight (Thursday) with a performance by the Manx Jazz Aces.

Also set to feature over the next few weeks are Manx Concert Brass, Douglas Town Band, Crosby and District Band, The Castletown Silver Band and the Manx Youth Orchestra.

Also performing is the Blue Train Big band, on Sunday, July 17, and the Isle of Man Swing band, on Tuesday, July 24.

The concerts have been held since the beginning of June, and audiences have already witnessed concerts by the Manx Youth Band amongst others.

Also taking place in the Villa marina Arcade is a season of free Wurlitzer performances, which take place on Wednesday afternoons, from 1pm.