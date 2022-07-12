A trip to the Arctic Circle

Applications are now open for a once in a lifetime challenge.

Expedition Limitless 2023 will see a team of novices head to the Arctic Circle in early 2023 to complete a self-supported 110km trip.

The trek will ‘test participants’ resilience and mindset to their perceived limits, and beyond’.

It will also be ‘an unforgettable experience as you explore some of Earth’s most remote and beautiful places’.

Successful applicants will join Omnia Mind and Sweden Outdoor Coaching on one of the world’s most remote and extreme snowshoe adventures and help it raise over £50,000 for island-based mental health charity Isle Listen.

The expedition will be completed in two phases.

Phase one is a training week, which will be run in Northern Sweden.

During this phase, the Expedition Limitless members will learn how to live in arctic conditions under the tuition of Matt Larsson-Clifford, one of Sweden’s leading experts in this field.

Phase two is the expedition week itself.

The expedition week will be run in the Arctic Circle.

During the phase, the Expedition Limitless members will cover 110km, unsupported, using snowshoes and pulks.

Organisers promise that this will test the participants both physically and mentally while revealing the resilience needed to complete such an expedition, and have branded it a ‘life-changing experience’.

The team will consist of 12 expedition members, made up of four business leaders and eight young people who are struggling or have struggled with their mental health.

The hope is to show the young people just what they can do when they set their minds to it and are given the opportunity.

Omnia Mind is a ‘specialist human performance consultancy’ founded by Phil Quirk, who will be leading the expedition.

Mr Quirk has personally coached multiple Olympic and World champions, Polar Exploration teams, RAF Pilots, and business leaders from around the world.

The application process is now live and is open until the end of August, when applications will be reviewed.

The team making the trip will be revealed at the end of September.