The A18 Mountain Road remains closed this morning (Friday).
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed it had shut in the early hours of Friday morning due to ‘heavy snow and strong winds’.
Officers did however say a review will take place this morning, in conjunction with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI), to determine whether or not it can reopen safely.
Commuters from the north would have had to find an alternate route to work this morning, likely causing queues on the coastal road.
Elsewhere, the Manxman is set to return from Heysham this morning, but has left slightly later than planned.
Meanwhile all seems well at Ronaldsway Airport, with arrivals and departures running as scheduled.