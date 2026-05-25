Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A3 between St John’s and Foxdale.
The road has been closed between the Hope junction in St John’s and the Mines Road junction in Foxdale.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Emergency Services are currently on scene at an RTC just south of the Hope junction in St John's.
‘The road has been closed between the Mines Road junction Higher Foxdale through to The Hope junction.’
Bus Vannin has posted on social media to say it is unable to serve Peel with the current road closure and the TT practices ongoing.
It is unclear at this stage how many vehicles are involved, whether there have been any serious injuries or when the road will reopen.
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