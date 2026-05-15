Recent Cleveland Medal winner Jane Corkill will star in the annual Post Guild Concert on Wednesday (May 20) in St John’s.
The line-up for the concert is still being finalised, but it will feature a number of stand-out performers from this year’s competition which was held over eight days last month.
The event takes place in St John’s Methodist Church Hall, on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Admission is £10 and includes country supper. No need to book - just pay on the door. Proceeds are in aid of chapel funds.
First-time Cleveland Medal winner, Jane will sing one of her test pieces ‘Tornami a Vagheggiar’ by Handel and the winning Operatic and Musical Theatre Class duet ‘I will never leave you’ with last year's Cleveland Medal winner Ruth Tickle.
Cleveland Medal finalist Jenny Derbyshire will also be singing her winning song in the Pop Song Class ‘Where the Boys Are’.
Dance pair Nicola Tooms and Cori Phillips who won with a Morris dance in a rarely entered class will be part of the line-up, along with other performers from singing, spoken word and piano classes.
Several youngsters will also perform including Austin Pegg, winner of the top award for children’s solo singing - the Sheffield Plate and several spoken word classes this year.
Frida Anderson who was the first winner of the Manx National Songbook Class for Years 4 to 8 will sing her rendition of ‘Hello Little People’.
The concert will be compered by Judith Ley who has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the Guild and many amusing anecdotes to share.
The accompanist is Gareth Moore, one of the Guild's official accompanists.
Helen Robinson, who arranges the concert on behalf of the Methodist Chapel, said: ‘We are delighted to be holding this popular concert again.
‘It is impossible to attend all the classes at the Guild, so the concert offers the opportunity to hear some of the performers you may have missed.’