A teenager who crashed a car into a tree while disqualified from driving has been sentenced to 150 hours of community service.
The defendant was aged 16 when the offence was committed and cannot be identified for legal reasons, although he is now 17.
The teenager later handed himself in at police headquarters the following morning.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £180 compensation for the damage caused, along with £50 prosecution costs.
He was further disqualified from driving for 12 months.