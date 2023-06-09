Two pieces of artwork have sparked an appeal for information about their origin.
Employees of finance sector company Abacus want to know about the artwork in the ground-floor foyer of their office in Douglas.
It is believed the artist Chris Spittall was asked to create the artwork. He had a reputation as a skilled glass etcher and was also commissioned by the businessman Albert Gubay to create a feature window in St Anthony’s Church in Onchan.
Abacus managing director Kevin Loundes said: ‘We would very much like to hear from anyone who knows anything about the artist and the inspiration for his work so we can appreciate what we see at the start and end of our working day.
‘Sadly, the people who might have been able to shed more light on the designs are no longer with us.’
The glass has been engraved creating a variety of interesting textures and also include pops of inlaid, iridescent colour.
The Latin word Stabit and Abacus are featured together with the Manx Triskelion as well as spirals and twirls in relief. Coloured glass-tipped points finish off the metalwork.
Mr Loundes said: ‘We have carried out some initial research and believe Mr Spittall had a studio at his home in Union Mills and built his reputation through meticulous pen and ink drawings.
‘We understand his father was Peter Spittall, an MHK for Middle from 1966 to 1976, and his interest was sparked in glass engraving when his mother-in-law sent him a book on the subject. Many of his commissions included ecclesiastical, military, navel and school themes and marked anniversary events.’