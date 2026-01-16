Quitting a steady job to sell pocket-sized dragons and laser-cut Manx signs might sound risky but, for Mike Whittaker, it’s paying off.
Mike, alongside his sister Jay, is behind 2D/3D Prints a growing Douglas business based at the Sea Terminal with shelf space also in Island Inspirations on Strand Street.
His biggest decision came last March when he decided to go 'feet first' into making it his full-time job.
'I decided I’m going to go feet first into this and see if I can make a living out of it,' he said. 'You’ve got to enjoy what you do, don’t you?'
Before that leap, Mike’s career path had been anything but predictable.
After moving to the Isle of Man, he worked checking passengers in at the airport, spent time at the Isle of Man Creamery lab, did remote web programming for a UK firm, and then faced redundancy.
A stint at Ashfield BioSeparations followed before he finally backed himself and his printers.
The business itself grew organically.
Mike’s sister had already been running a shop on Strand Street for several years, renting shelf space to local makers.
When Mike arrived, he started adding a few of his own printed items to her shelves, and demand snowballed from there.
Now, 2D/3D Prints offers everything from articulated 'pocket pets' and toys to fully customised Manx designs, including Three Legs symbols, TT designs and a detailed Tower of Refuge, which Mike says is his own design.
'We also do customised versions of things,' he explained.
'People come in with a request and, more or less, we can do it.'
Using a mix of 3D printers, laser cutters and engraving machines, Mike creates house signs, maps, chopping boards and bespoke pieces, including historic-style maps.
One previous project even featured Union Mills as it appeared in the 1800s, complete with a specific cottage for the customer.
While the Sea Terminal unit doesn’t always make big money day-to-day, Mike says events like the TT make a huge difference. 'Over TT, for it — wow,' he said. 'It’s a good time investment.'
You can find 2D/3D Prints at the Sea Terminal around ferry arrivals, especially the evening boat, or at Island Inspirations, the yellow-fronted shop next to Terry's Tato's and opposite Next on Strand Street.
And for Mike, the trade-off is simple: 'I don’t make as much money as I did before,' he admitted, 'but I enjoy it, and that's the main thing.'
