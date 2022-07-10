Accident and emergency department is short-staffed

Noble's Hospital, Isle of Man - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

There is a shortage of staff at the accident and emergency department at Noble’s Hospital.

It is being affected today and tomorrow.

Manx Care, the body that runs the health service on a day-to-day basis, is now asking people to go to Ramsey Cottage Hospital instead if they can.

Its minor injuries unit (MIU) is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.#

It can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses.

Patients may be seen more quickly (incorporating travel times) than if they went to Noble’s.

The MIU team can treat:-

Severe sunburn or another type of burn/scald

A dislocation or break

Sprains

Emergency contraception

Muscular pain-

A bite or rash

A bad cut that you can’t treat yourself at home

A minor head injury (with no loss of consciousness or vomiting)

A minor illness, such as urine infections, ear/eye/throat infections, skin infections (abscesses/boils etc.)

Abdominal pain

The emergency department will be prioritising the treatment of patients who present with severe illness or injury, meaning potentially long waits for those attending Noble’s with a minor injury or illness.