Accident and emergency department is short-staffed
There is a shortage of staff at the accident and emergency department at Noble’s Hospital.
It is being affected today and tomorrow.
Manx Care, the body that runs the health service on a day-to-day basis, is now asking people to go to Ramsey Cottage Hospital instead if they can.
Its minor injuries unit (MIU) is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.#
It can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses.
Patients may be seen more quickly (incorporating travel times) than if they went to Noble’s.
The MIU team can treat:-
Severe sunburn or another type of burn/scald
A dislocation or break
Sprains
Emergency contraception
Muscular pain-
A bite or rash
A bad cut that you can’t treat yourself at home
A minor head injury (with no loss of consciousness or vomiting)
A minor illness, such as urine infections, ear/eye/throat infections, skin infections (abscesses/boils etc.)
Abdominal pain
The emergency department will be prioritising the treatment of patients who present with severe illness or injury, meaning potentially long waits for those attending Noble’s with a minor injury or illness.
