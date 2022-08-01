Addition to ferry pier
Wednesday 10th August 2022 5:34 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Department of Infrastructure is applying for planning permission (22/00909/B) to build a small extension onto the King Edward VIII pier in Douglas harbour.
Plans are to add a mooring platform to the pier, which currently serves as the docking point for the Steam Packet’s Ben-My-Chree.
It is understood that the addition is to facilitate the berthing of the Steam Packet’s new ferry Manxman, which is set to enter service next year.
A pile will be driven into the seabed to form the platform, which will extend the pier out by 10 metres into the sea. It will also include a steel footbridge to allow staff access from the pier.
The Manxman will also require the installation of three new mooring bollards and modification to the fenders.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |