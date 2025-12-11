The chair of Peel Commissioners says measures introduced by the Legislative Council will ‘mitigate’ some of the issues brought forward in a new local authority bill.
Clause five of the Local Government (Amendment) Bill is seen as controversial by authorities due to the potential for the Department of Infrastructure to impose functions with no financial support.
The Legislative Council has included mandatory consultation and financial impact assessments before any changes are made.
Chair Ray Harmer said the lack of clarity over what services would be given and the intention behind the clause is raising ‘suspicion’ and ‘deep concern’ between the commissioners.
‘I think the clause is regrettable and I don't believe it's needed, but I think LegCo have mitigated the worst parts of it,’ he said.