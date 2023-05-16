A paddleboarder was able to make his way from the island to Cumbria in just over eight hours.
Adrian Angell, a 57-year-old from Seascale, paddled 36.2 miles from the Point of Ayre to his home beach in Cumbria. He completed the passage travelling at a speed of about five miles an hour.
He had a support boat from Chill Marine, with islanders Chris Hill and Kai Curphey providing support.
Adrian set out on the expedition in a bid to raise £1,000 for Diabetes UK, a target which he surpassed, raising £1,664 for the charity.
This isn’t the first time that Adrian has undertaken a challenge like this. Every year since 2018, he has completed long distance paddles throughout the UK, including paddleboarding across the English Channel.
Adrian said: ‘It was the longest sea-crossing I’ve done by paddleboard and the furthest from land I’ve been while out on my board.
‘I remember looking over to the Isle of Man from Seascale beach as a child, the same beach I first learned how to windsurf, and it always seemed so far away.
‘This year’s challenge feels particularly poignant, I have so many fond memories of my hometown and Seascale beach.
‘This time around I was on the Isle of Man looking over towards my hometown as I set off to sea.’
‘I started out with the current which helped, but the hardest part was for five miles from miles 10 to 15. The wind was coming from the south, so I was getting hit by waves from one side, and I thought I can’t continue like this, that was the mentally toughest part.’
Chris said: ‘When Adrian first reached out about the passage, I thought it was a stupid idea.
‘But he did so well, I think he only stopped three or four times, one was for a spot of lunch, where he stopped for about five minutes, and that was when we saw a basking shark which was pretty cool.
‘I would say, if you are thinking of undertaking something like this, don’t do it without advice.’
Adrian, a chemical engineer who has lived in the USA since 1995, has raised thousands of pounds for Diabetes UK since he started fundraising in 2018.
He’s been raising money for the charity after a close family member with type 1 diabetes suggested it to him.
Adrian said: ‘Diabetes UK offers so much help and support to people living with and affected by diabetes , I know my family have benefitted in many ways, from using their Helpline to family residentials. I hope that my efforts will help the charity to continue their vital work.’