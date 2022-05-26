Advice and support for people with brain tumour

In this series we put a spotlight on local charities here in the Isle of Man.

This time, we spoke to Gerry Pishvaie from Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity (charity number 1046).

The charity offers advice, support and funds to Isle of Man residents who have been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Why / when did you form?

We were formed because at the time my daughter Naseem was diagnosed with a grade 4 Gliomablastoma, there were no support groups on the Isle of Man in 2006.

The Charity was inaugurated on October 14, 2009, on the day that Naseem passed away.

What has been your biggest achievement or proudest moment since forming?

We constantly have great achievements and have done since our beginnings.

We would say that our proudest achievement has been to raise over a quarter of a million pounds to benefit local recipients and research at Liverpool University, Clatterbridge Centre for Oncology, The Brain Tumour Charity, Sunderland University, the Hospice Radiance Program, Brain Tumour Research, the Hyperbaric Chamber.

What is your biggest ambition / goal for the future?

We are aiming to work with Manx Care to purchase an MRI Spectroscopy package.

This sequence will allow radiology to define better the nature of a brain mass, hence helping differentiate between a brain tumour and a lesion of other ethology (such as ischaemic or haemorrhagic), and help us differentiate between brain neoplasms (such as Metastasis and primary brain tumours).

We also want to get awareness out to the public and our GPs about the signs and symptoms of a brain tumour and these can we found on our webpage under the signs and symptoms page.

Sadly some GPs haven’t heard about us.

How can people get involved?

We hope to put on more fundraising events in the future now that things have settled down after Covid.

We would welcome volunteers to any of our future events.

Please email the Charity at [email protected] if you are free to help out.

Where can people find you and where can they donate?

We have a Facebook page ‘Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity’.

You can follow us on Instagram naseems_charity and our website is www.naseemsmanxbraintumourcharity.co.uk there is a link to donations on the page and our email is [email protected]