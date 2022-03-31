Advice for walking safely in the countryside

With spring fresh in the air it’s the time of year when farms are at their busiest, with new lambs and calves will be in the fields.

In upland areas where lambing hasn’t yet started, ewes will be heavily pregnant.

Lighter nights also means people will be out in the countryside more and here is some advice that all walkers should follow to protect themselves and prevent an incident of livestock worrying if you take your dog with you.

The worrying of livestock can have devastating consequences for farm animals and for farmers and their businesses with spring being the most common time for it to occur.

Sarah Comish, Manx NFU secretary, said: ‘Many of the island’s public rights of way pass over open farmland and this is a crucial time of year for landowners.

‘A pregnant ewe being chased can miscarry due to trauma and/or a ewe which has just lambed can reject their young if they become separated due to being chased.

‘Even well trained dogs which may be accustomed to livestock can run if startled and chase for any reason so all dogs should be kept on a lead.’

The advice to anyone walking and exercising their dogs in the countryside is to try to avoid going into fields where livestock is grazing. If you are passing through a field on a public footpath or right of way, keep your dog on a short lead at all times and do not allow it to bark uncontrollably.

When walking with dogs in fields with cattle, the advice is to avoid getting between cows and their calves: keep your dog under close and effective control on a lead, but do not hang onto your dog if you are threatened by cattle – let it go and allow the dog to run to safety.

This offers the best chance of a safe outcome both for you and your dog. Remember:

l Be prepared for cattle to react to your presence, especially if you have a dog with you.

l Move quickly and quietly, and if possible walk around the herd.

l Don’t hang onto your dog. If you are threatened by cattle – let it go as to allow the dog to run to safety.

l Don’t put yourself at risk. Find another way around the cattle and rejoin the footpath as soon as possible.