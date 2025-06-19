A Douglas law firm’s annual schools project has provoked an unprecedented response from the island’s sixth-form students.
In its eighth year, the Simcocks Partnership with Schools initiative is designed to encourage young people with an interest in law, by inviting them to write an essay.
The competition, which was open to those studying for A levels and Baccalaureate qualifications, invited participants to write a 1,000-word piece in response to one of these two questions:
- Does the law relating to public order offences adequately protect the right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly under the European Convention on Human Rights?
- To what extent does intoxication provide a defence to a criminal charge?
Competition for the top spot was fierce, with more entries received than ever before.
Following a seminar with a group of students interested in law, advocate Caroline Jennings was pleased to see several entries from Ballakermeen High School.
The winning essay, however, came from Castle Rushen High School student, Breesha Jenkins, who wrote an extremely well-researched and erudite essay on freedom of expression.
Breesha came in to meet some of the team who marked the essays, including Chris Brooks and Michael Miles, who presented her with the £500 prize.
She will also spend a week of the summer holidays at the Simcocks office, gaining some valuable work experience.
Mr Brooks, who is head of litigation at the Ridgeway Street practice, commented: ‘We have all been so impressed by the response to this year’s competition.
‘Meeting students at the schools and discussing the issues was a real delight, but reading all the intelligent essays that were sent in was really heartening.
‘The island has so many clever, insightful and enthusiastic young people. Congratulations to all those who entered, and to Breesha for her excellent essay.’