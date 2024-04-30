A 25-year-old fisherman who refused to get off a bus has been fined £700 for cocaine possession.
Jason Quayle also admitted being drunk and incapable and was fined a further £150 for that offence.
The driver had called 999 and reported that Quayle was being aggressive and refusing to leave the bus.
When police arrived, they found the defendant asleep, still on the bus.
Officers roused him but he was unable to communicate and had to be assisted off the bus.
Quayle was unable to stand up on his own, due to his level of intoxication, and a search found a wrap of white powder, later identified as 0.1 grams of cocaine.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where, during an interview he admitted the offences.
Defence advocate Emily Brennan said that Quayle had been working on a fishing boat which had suffered engine problems.
He had been unable to work so he had gone ‘out for a pint’.
Quayle, who lives at Berry Woods Grove in Douglas, said that he had not drunk for some time and things had gotten out of hand.
He admitted that he had the cocaine for his own personal use.
Ms Brennan asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined the defendant £700 for cocaine possession and £150 for being drunk and incapable.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per week.