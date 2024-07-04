A Manx musician has releases a song using AI which looks to celebrate the ‘Manx Missile’ Mark Cavendish.

Cavendish won a record-breaking 35th stage victory at the Tour de France on Wednesday afternoon, which made him the most successful sprinter in cycling history.

To celebrate the achievement, Reggie Cowie has created a tune using AI which is titled ‘Nothing To Prove - Hungry For More’.

The song is roughly three and a half minute’s long, and includes lyrics about Cavendish growing up in Douglas and details about his career so far.

This is not the only AI-generated song Reggie has produced - he also released one in the aftermath of this year’s TT races which was titled ‘Race of Legends’.

If you wish to listen to the song, you can find it by searching ‘Reg AI Music’ on Youtube.