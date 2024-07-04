A Manx musician has releases a song using AI which looks to celebrate the ‘Manx Missile’ Mark Cavendish.
Cavendish won a record-breaking 35th stage victory at the Tour de France on Wednesday afternoon, which made him the most successful sprinter in cycling history.
To celebrate the achievement, Reggie Cowie has created a tune using AI which is titled ‘Nothing To Prove - Hungry For More’.
The song is roughly three and a half minute’s long, and includes lyrics about Cavendish growing up in Douglas and details about his career so far.
This is not the only AI-generated song Reggie has produced - he also released one in the aftermath of this year’s TT races which was titled ‘Race of Legends’.