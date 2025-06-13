The Isle of Man Women’s Collective – a networking and membership organisation that aims to support and empower the island’s women leaders and entrepreneurs – has expanded with its first team appointment.
Emma Jones has joined the team as part-time administrator, supporting co-founders Ramsey-based Kirstie Nickson of Sidekick PR and Kat Whittaker of No1. Accounts in Peel with the day-to-day running of the organisation, including event management and marketing tasks.
Emma, who lives in Peel with her husband and two children, also works at PrimeVigilance in Douglas and brings more than 20 years of administration, marketing, and events experience to the role.
She said: ‘I’m so excited to be joining the Isle of Man Women’s Collective in this newly created role, supporting Kat and Kirstie with the ongoing success of the group, ensuring our members get as much value as possible from being part of the collective and hosting our ever-popular programme of networking, social and speaker-led events throughout the year.’
Since launching in 2024, the group has hosted multiple networking and panel events across the island, welcoming inspirational female speakers from island businesses to share their insights and expertise on topics including health, wellbeing and finance.
The group also recently announced plans for its next speed networking event in Douglas on Tuesday, July 8 and its first day retreat, set to take place at St John’s Mill on November, 22.
Kat Whittaker, co-founder of the collective, said: ‘Emma’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the group, as we continue to welcome new members and put in place plans for bigger and better events in the coming months.
‘We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team and look forward to seeing the impact of her work on our members and the organisation as a whole in the months to come.’
For more information about joining the collective and upcoming events, visit www.iomwomenscollective.com