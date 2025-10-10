A ward at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (RDCH) is being forced to close temporarily to deal with a ‘pest control issue’.
Martin Ward is scheduled to close towards the end of October for around four weeks after the pest issue was discovered in part of the building’s roof space. The closure is required to enable thorough and safe remedial works to take place.
Manx Care says the affected area is currently being monitored daily by pest control contractors and enhanced cleaning schedules are in place.
During the temporary closure, patients who would normally be cared for in Martin Ward, will be relocated to Ward 19 at Noble’s Hospital (Ground Floor, West Wing).
This includes those requiring step-down care following an admission to Noble’s Hospital, as they work towards their rehabilitation goals. Staff will also move with patients to ensure continuity of care and maintain the highest standards.
Affected patients and their families will be contacted prior to the move to ensure a smooth transition.
All other services at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will continue to operate as normal while the work takes place, including the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU), Blood Clinic, and theatres for skin services.
Executive director of nursing for Manx Care Sheila Lloyd said: ‘We recognise that this relocation may be difficult for some people visiting loved ones who would usually be in Ramsey.
‘However, we hope that visitors understand the importance of maintaining a space that is conducive to recovery and wellbeing, and that this requires a temporary closure to reduce additional, unnecessary, inconvenience to patients while improvements are made.’
The closure will enable planned works to be carried out by colleagues from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) including:
* Installation of new ceiling tiles
* Other structural improvements to enhance patient care and experience
* A comprehensive deep cleaning and inspection programme
Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, added: ‘We are naturally very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to patients, staff and visitors. We look forward to reopening such a valuable and important facility in the north of the Island as soon as works are completed.
Manx Care and the DoI say they will endeavour to reopen Martin Ward as soon as possible following the temporary closure and updates will be shared with patients, families and staff as progress continues.
The latest setback follows confirmation from Health Minister Claire Christian that the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Ramsey Cottage Hospital will remain closed at weekends for the foreseeable future, the Health Minister has confirmed.
In a written response to a Tynwald question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper, Health Minister Claire Christian said staffing levels at the unit had improved but not enough to restore a seven-day service.
Ms Christian said workforce levels had ‘modestly improved’ but not enough to allow for full weekend cover. She confirmed that no formal patient complaints had been received about the closure.
She added that ambulance staffing also remained below the level required to support the reopening of the unit at weekends. Ms Christian said a final decision on weekend provision is expected by January 31, 2026.