The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) is offering the chance to win a luxury holiday to Barbados as part of its annual fundraising raffle.
The charity provides emergency critical care across the North of England, including the Isle of Man, and attended 2,083 incidents last year.
Tickets for the ‘Take Flight Raffle’ cost £1, with all proceeds supporting GNAAS operations. The top prize includes a two-week stay for up to four people in Barbados, plus £2,000 towards flights. Cash prizes of £2,000 and £500 are also available.
Joe Garcia MBE, interim CEO, said: ‘By participating in our raffle, you’ll be helping our team continue to provide advanced care to thousands of people every year.’
The raffle closes on 28 November, with winners drawn on 12 December. Tickets are available at gna.as/raffle_2025.