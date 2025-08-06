Loganair is offering free flights to help reunite two friends who live far apart as part of a new competition launched this week.
The regional airline is asking the public to nominate a long-distance friendship deserving of a reunion, with one winning pair receiving return flights to visit each other.
The competition forms part of Loganair’s 'Season of Connections' campaign, which aims to highlight the importance of personal connections and the role of regional travel in maintaining them.
Entries are open until Sunday, 17 August. To take part, people are invited to visit the airline’s Instagram or Facebook pages and submit a short story explaining why their friendship deserves the prize.
The winning friends will be announced later this summer, with their reunion due to take place in the autumn.
Loganair’s head of marketing and brand, Lyn MacDonald, said: ‘This campaign is all about celebrating the real, meaningful connections that define our lives, and demonstrating the role regional travel can play in bringing people together.
‘Whether it’s been months or years since friends last met in person, we want to help make that reunion possible.’
The initiative follows a similar promotion by the airline at Christmas, which offered one person a year of free flights.
Loganair operates several routes out of Isle of Man Airport, connecting the island to destinations including Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and London City.
Founded in 1962, Loganair is the UK’s longest-established airline and has become a major operator of domestic flights across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and the Isle of Man.
Earlier this year, it was selected by Manx Care as the air service provider for the non-urgent patient transfer air service for patients from the Isle of Man a further three years.
For more information or to enter the competition visit https://www.loganair.co.uk/campaigns/season-of-connections/