Now in its second year, the 2025 BIG Corporate Challenge took place in July at Vagabonds Rugby Club and featured 18 corporate teams competing in inflatable obstacle course challenges.
The event combined elements of teamwork, physical activity and fundraising, and was supported by a range of local businesses and organisations.
The Sovereign Trust Company finished in first place, with Capital International Group finishing second and Crowe Isle of Man LLP in third.
The top fundraising team was Ocorian, who raised £274, with the amount matched by the company to bring the total to £548.
Other participating organisations included AON Insurance Managers, Canada Life, CM Partners Limited, FIM Capital, Hansard Global, IQ-EQ and Lloyds.
Flutter International served as the lead sponsor for the event, continuing its partnership with Hospice Isle of Man after previously supporting several initiatives such as the ‘Hospice Care for a Drink’ coffee van and the inaugural ‘Hospice Half Marathon’.
Additional support came from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, who facilitated transportation of equipment through its Manx Community Assistance Scheme.
Other contributors included the Douglas Fire Department, Vagabonds Rugby Club and volunteers who managed on-site catering for participants and spectators.
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man, commented: ‘We are so grateful to every team, supporter, partner and volunteer who made this event possible.
‘The support from our local business community has been outstanding, and the funds raised will go directly toward delivering our 24/7, year-round care for patients and their families.’
Due to the doubling of participation compared to the previous year and positive feedback, Hospice Isle of Man is now considering making the BIG Corporate Challenge an annual event.
