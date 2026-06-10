The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has revealed details of the six incidents it was called to during this year's TT fortnight, including several serious collisions that required patients to be airlifted to hospitals in the UK.
The charity, which served as the official charity partner of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races, attended incidents across the island during the event while also raising more than £18,000 to support its lifesaving work.
One of the most significant call-outs came on Monday, May 25, when the charity's critical care team was activated at 1.54pm following a road traffic collision in Ramsey.
A doctor and paramedic arrived by aircraft at 2.28pm and worked alongside the Isle of Man Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to a UK hospital. The transfer flight took 33 minutes.
The following day, a ground-based doctor and paramedic responded to a motorcycle collision on the Mountain Road.
Additional support was requested from the charity's Cumbria-based helicopter crew, which arrived at 4.44pm.
One patient was subsequently airlifted to hospital in the UK, with a flight time of 33 minutes.
On Sunday, May 31, GNAAS was called to reports of a fall near the A3 at Glenfaba.
Both the island-based TT team and a critical care crew from Cumbria responded. After treatment at the scene, the casualty was airlifted to a UK hospital. The flight lasted 29 minutes.
The same day, the charity was also tasked to a road traffic collision in the Ballasalla area. However, while en route, the crew was informed it was no longer required and was stood down.
A further serious incident occurred on Senior Race Day (Friday, June 5).
The air ambulance was activated following a road traffic collision, with its doctor and paramedic travelling to Noble's Hospital, where the patient had already been taken.
Following assessment and treatment, the casualty was airlifted to a UK hospital. The transfer flight took 32 minutes.
Later that day, the charity was mobilised to another road traffic collision but was stood down before take-off.
Reflecting on the fortnight, GNAAS said it had attended six incidents across the island while also engaging with visitors and residents throughout the event.
The charity reported that volunteers contributed more than 600 corporate volunteer hours during TT, while more than 350 people tried its motorcycle simulator and around 30 hours of CPR demonstrations were delivered.
In a social media update, GNAAS said: ‘Wow, what an incredible couple of weeks we've had at the Isle of Man TT Races.’
The organisation also thanked TT fans, volunteers, supporters and partners for their backing, while acknowledging support from the Z Zurich Foundation, which provided match funding to boost fundraising efforts.
GNAAS provides critical care services across the Isle of Man, Cumbria and the North East of England, responding to some of the most serious medical emergencies and trauma incidents.