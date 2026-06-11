Organisers of the Isle of Man TT have launched a ‘Sidecar Sustainability Review’ following the suspension of the class at this year’s event.
Event bosses say the review will consider the viability and sustainability of sidecar competition at the TT by examining a range of sporting, technical and operational factors.
It will be supported by a number of specialist panels, who will provide expertise and advice across multiple areas, including technical regulations, race organisation, and competitor representation.
As part of the process, written submissions are invited from competitors, teams, officials, industry representatives, spectators and any other interested parties.
Written submissions should be emailed to: [email protected] The deadline for submissions is midnight on June 30.
The review will consider all feedback and information received alongside a detailed assessment of a range of relevant data sets, including historical and forecast participation levels, incident data, operational considerations and wider indicators relating to the sustainability of the class.
A final report will be completed by the end of July and will be published.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE, BEM said: ‘The decision to suspend the sidecar class during this year’s event was not taken lightly.
‘However, this review is not solely a response to the events of this year. It will consider the sidecar class over a number of years, including participation trends, technical development, incident data and its long-term sustainability within the TT.
‘This review will examine a wide range of factors and we are keen to hear from all those with an interest in the sport.
‘Alongside the evidence submitted, it will assess a range of relevant data sets to help ensure that any conclusions and recommendations are informed by both experience and objective evidence.
‘We are committed to ensuring that the process is open, balanced and evidence-led. The TT has continually evolved throughout its history and it is important that we approach this review in the same spirit.’