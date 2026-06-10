A police officer has moved to clarify the scale of work involved in alcohol licensing on the Isle of Man, after online comments questioned whether the dedicated team requires three staff.
PC Sarah Williams, of the Alcohol Team, said she was responding to remarks made on social media following a post ahead of TT which highlighted routine site visits carried out by officers.
She said some users had suggested there was no need for a multi-person team, adding that in reality the unit is made up of four staff members dealing with a significant and ongoing workload.
In a detailed explanation shared online, PC Williams outlined the breadth of applications handled by the team, ranging from individuals and companies applying for premises licences, to club registrations, occasional entertainments and special event liquor licences.
She also highlighted applications relating to responsible persons, temporary arrangements, charitable functions, variations to existing licences, and the registration of security staff.
‘All these applications come through the office and checks done,’ she said, noting that some cases require a formal court process before licences can be granted.
Court hearings take place monthly, with substantial preparation undertaken by the Sergeant.
Applicants for roles such as responsible persons and door staff are also interviewed by officers before being put forward for authorisation, with the Department of Home Affairs responsible for approving security staff.
Administrative support is then required to maintain and update official registers, which include more than 1,000 registered responsible persons.
Alongside this administrative and regulatory work, the team also deals with police incidents on licensed premises, alcohol-related offences, and public enquiries.
PC Williams said the workload often extends beyond licensing duties alone, with officers balancing operational policing alongside office-based regulation.
‘In short, without this small team of three police and one admin the island would be dry… and I’m not talking about the weather,’ she wrote, adding that the relationship between the licensing sector and police remains ‘strong and supportive’.