Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was spotted soaking up the atmosphere at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday, smiling and chatting with fans as he watched the opening Supersport race from the start line at the Grandstand.
The Oscar-winning actor arrived on the island earlier in the day, having been photographed stepping off a private jet at Ronaldsway Airport.
Images captured by digital creator Frank Schuengel showed the Troy and Ocean's Eleven star arriving on the island before making his way to the TT course, where his presence quickly attracted attention from racegoers.
Fans gathered around the Grandstand hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor, who appeared relaxed and in good spirits as he watched the action unfold.
Footage circulating on social media shows Pitt smiling as he took in the sights and sounds of the world-famous event. In one video, he can be heard describing the racing as ‘super cool’.
The actor was also seen speaking with Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, greeting the pair with a handshake and a smile.
Later, Pitt was spotted getting into a course inspection car, prompting speculation among fans that he may have been given the opportunity to experience a lap of the iconic 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Eyewitnesses at Ronaldsway Airport also reported seeing acclaimed film director David Fincher among those arriving on the private aircraft. Fincher is best known for directing films including Seven and Fight Club, both of which starred Pitt.
Pitt's visit comes as production continues on the forthcoming film Isle of Man, which officially began shooting on the island on May 22.
The project is backed by Amazon MGM Studios, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin's production company Free Association, as well as Plan B Entertainment, the production company founded by Pitt.
The cast includes Tatum, Eve Hewson, Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy and Ruaridh Mollica, while Carolin is directing and co-writing the film.
The production forms part of a wider agreement that also includes a companion documentary series filmed during the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.
Pitt's visit coincided with the first Supersport race of the week, which saw TT legend Michael Dunlop continue his dominance of the class with a commanding victory.
Dunlop finished 24.470 seconds ahead of Dean Harrison, while Peter Hickman completed the podium a further 23.506 seconds behind Harrison.