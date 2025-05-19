The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to the Isle of Man on Friday afternoon following a serious road traffic collision on the A18 Mountain Road in Lezayre.
The critical care team was activated at 1.21pm and arrived on scene by helicopter at 1.53pm. On board were two paramedics and a doctor.
They worked with the Isle of Man Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient at the scene, before airlifting them to a specialist hospital in the UK for further treatment.
The aircraft returned to its base in Langwathby, Cumbria, at 5.25pm.