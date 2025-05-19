Airport bosses have apologised to passengers after technical issues at the terminal led to delays and some travellers missing their flights.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the airport said a fault had been identified during the early morning restart of systems following overnight electrical work.
This fault significantly reduced security screening capacity in the Central Search Area.
The power isolation, carried out overnight by staff and third-party contractors, was part of routine maintenance and unrelated to the ongoing upgrade of security equipment announced earlier this month.
The airport said: ‘We’d like to apologise to all passengers who experienced delays today passing through the airport, and particularly to those who may have missed their flights as a result.’
Staff worked throughout the day alongside the equipment manufacturer to resolve the issue.
Passengers were advised to check the airport’s Facebook page for updates and to allow extra time for passing through security.
Those who missed their flights were told to contact their airline directly to arrange alternative travel.
An update posted on Monday morning confirmed that the new security screening machine is now fully operational.
For the past fortnight, the airport had been running with just one machine due to the ongoing upgrade project.
The latest statement said: ‘Our team has been working overnight to resolve issues with our security equipment, and we’re pleased to report that our new machine is now fully operational.
‘We do not anticipate any major disruptions at security moving forward.
‘Again, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or stress caused to customers flying yesterday afternoon. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.’
No details have been given on how many passengers missed their flights, but the airport says it is working to avoid further disruption.