The charity, which supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families, says her appointment will help raise awareness of its work across the island.
Peta, wife of Manx cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish, is already known for her work with Help for Heroes and says she feels honoured to support such a vital local cause.
‘Hospice is a lot more about life and living than it is about illness and dying,’ she said.
A mum of five, Peta said she was drawn to the sense of community at Rebecca House: ‘Just giving families space to breathe, to feel understood – that’s powerful.’
The charity’s head of children and young people, Vicky Wilson, said Peta’s insight into parenting and passion for family would be invaluable in continuing their work.
