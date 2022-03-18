Air link to Dublin up and running

A new air service linking the Isle of Man to Dublin has started.

Emerald Airlines is operating six weekly flights as an operator of Aer Lingus Regional.

Aer Lingus Regional has announced it has added extra capacity on its Dublin-Isle of Man route to cater for motorcycle fans travelling to the Isle of Man TT Races.