Air link to Dublin up and running
Wednesday 23rd March 2022 5:53 pm
Share
DAA Picture Conor McCabe Photography. (Conor McCabe Photography Limited )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A new air service linking the Isle of Man to Dublin has started.
Emerald Airlines is operating six weekly flights as an operator of Aer Lingus Regional.
Aer Lingus Regional has announced it has added extra capacity on its Dublin-Isle of Man route to cater for motorcycle fans travelling to the Isle of Man TT Races.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |