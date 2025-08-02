Loganair has offered to change the flights for those passengers planning to fly to or from the island on Monday (August 4).
Gusts of between 40 and 50 miles per hour are forecast, prompting the Met Office at Ronaldsway to issue a yellow warning for the period.
A spokesperson for the airline said: ‘In view of the weather warning forecast for Monday and Tuesday across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic or Ireland, the Isle of Man and some of the North of England and the potential for travel disruption, we are offering customers the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.
‘You can choose to re-book on an alternative flight up to seven days from your original travel date.
‘There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable.
‘If a seat is available on an alternative flight, you can transfer your booking to that flight without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.
‘We plan to fly all our scheduled services.
‘Standby aircraft and crews are in place to help recover disrupted services as soon as weather permits.
‘Please note that unless your flight is cancelled, no refund will be offered for any operating service.’
Bookings can be changed on the ‘manage my booking’ section of the Logainair website, or by ringing 0344 800 2855.
The phoneline is open between 10am and 6pm on Sunday and 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.