Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Isle of Man, with strong to gale force winds forecast to hit the island from early Monday morning.
The warning will be in effect from 6am on Monday, August 4 until 6am on Tuesday, August 5, with all areas of the island likely to be affected.
Winds are expected to strengthen overnight into Monday, blowing from the south-southwest before veering westerly during the afternoon and gradually easing into Tuesday.
Gusts of between 40 and 50 miles per hour are forecast, conditions which, while not unusual for the island, are considered unseasonably strong for August.
Forecasters say there is a risk of damage, particularly to trees still in full leaf, as well as to lightweight summer structures such as tents, gazebos and parasols.
A spell of heavy rain is also expected on Monday morning, though this is not currently forecast to cause any significant issues.
In a statement, the Met Office said: ‘Some damage is likely, particularly to trees due to their full leaf coverage.
‘Any lightweight summer structures (tents etc.) could also be damaged. Please take care when travelling or securing items outdoors.’
Islanders are advised to monitor the forecast, especially if planning outdoor activities or travel during the warning period.